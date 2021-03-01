NSB Bank hires Brandi Paulson

NSB Bank has hired Brandi Paulson as the deposit specialist and teller supervisor at the Mason City West office.
Paulson rejoins NSB Bank after working at Principal Financial Group for 20 years. Previously she was a teller and worked in the operations department.
NSB Bank is a Community Bank serving North Iowa over 85 years with 3 locations in Northwood and Mason City. The Bank currently has $231 million in total assets.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Jaci Smith
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today