NSB Bank hires Brandi Paulson
NSB Bank has hired Brandi Paulson as the deposit specialist and teller supervisor at the Mason City West office.

Paulson rejoins NSB Bank after working at Principal Financial Group for 20 years. Previously she was a teller and worked in the operations department.

NSB Bank is a Community Bank serving North Iowa over 85 years with 3 locations in Northwood and Mason City. The Bank currently has $231 million in total assets.

Brandi Paulson

Brandi Paulson
