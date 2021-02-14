NIACC's Life-Long Learning Institute hosts coffee kick-off

The Lifelong Learning Institute at North Iowa Area Community College will start the spring semester off with a kickoff event and a chance to meet new members, potential members, and faculty.

NIACC President Steve Schulz and Darshini Jayawardena, director of the Lifelong Learning Institute, will host a coffee on Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. in the Muse Norris Conference Center at NIACC. There will also be an option to attend online.

Spring classes will be discussed and faculty introduced. Anyone interested in learning more about Lifelong Learning Institute classes and opportunities is encouraged to call 641-422-4358 to register, free of charge, for the spring kickoff. This semester, a new format will be introduced. While the conference center will be limited to a 50 percent capacity, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy coffee in their own homes while virtually attending the event. When registering, you can indicate which method of participation will be most comfortable for you.

Several new classes will be introduced in the subject areas of history, literature, and culture and cooking. The first day of classes will begin on Feb. 18. Registration can take place at any time throughout the semester.

Membership and registration in the Institute requires a yearly fee of $99, which allows a member to register for any or all classes for two consecutive semesters without additional tuition. The spring semester is from February - June and the fall semester is from September- December. Each semester offers more than 30 classes to choose from.

