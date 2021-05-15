NIACC receives $6,100 from auto dealers foundation

The Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation for Education awarded $60,000 to 13 automotive programs at community colleges across Iowa as part of its ongoing efforts to support automotive education in the state of Iowa. The grants provide funds for equipment, tools and program development needed by each school.
North Iowa Area Community College received $6,100 to train instructors on hybrid and electric vehicles.
The Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation for Education is a non-profit entity established in 1995 by the Iowa Automobile Dealers Association to support educational, research and charitable activities that positively impact the automotive industry.