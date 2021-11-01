NIACC President Steve Schulz featured for CEO Conversations

Dr. Steve Schulz, president of North Iowa Area Community College, will serve as the speaker at CEO Conversations to be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 4 at the North Iowa Regional Commerce Center.

The series is offered by the Chamber’s Program Committee.

CEO Conversations is a quarterly educational opportunity held during the lunch hour, led by well-recognized and experienced business leaders from the region. The program is intended for participants with a desire to advance their career by interacting with accomplished professionals. Sessions are limited to 20 guests to encourage candid conversations.

Schulz began his duties as president of North Iowa Area Community College on Dec. 1, 2013. Before NIACC, Schulz served as the provost at the Des Moines Area Community College's Carroll campus. From 2004 to 2006, he was the 2 + 2 Coordinator at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls and also spent four years as the superintendent of the Carroll Community School District.

Schulz received a bachelor’s degree in history from Wartburg College in Waverly, a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Northern Iowa, an education specialist degree from Drake University in Des Moines, and a Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy studies from Iowa State University. He currently serves on the North Iowa Corridor EDC board and just completed his second term on the Mason City Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors.

Tickets for CEO Conversations are $20 each for employees of Chamber member businesses, and $30 for nonmembers. Registration is available online at masoncityia.com or by contacting Noah Harris (nharris@masoncityia.com) at the Chamber for more information. Registration is limited. The CEO Conversations Series is sponsored by First Citizens Bank.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.