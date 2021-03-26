 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NIACC Continuing Ed to offer two new certificates
0 comments

NIACC Continuing Ed to offer two new certificates

{{featured_button_text}}
NIACC LOGO

NIACC Continuing Education is offering two new short-term certificate offerings in the spring, phlebotomy certificate and human services direct support certificate.

The phlebotomy certificate program is designed to give students a thorough background in blood collection, including demonstration of venipuncture and skin puncture techniques, followed by an opportunity to gain competency during the clinical experience. Upon successful completion, graduates will receive a certificate of completion and be eligible to sit for national certification exams. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age to enroll and will be required to undergo a criminal background check prior to entering the clinical practicum. Classes start May 11, 2021.

The human services direct support certificate is a 12-week, level 1 certificate program, starting April 5, 2021. Upon successful completion, students will have a general foundation of knowledge on the following: Intellectual disabilities and mental illness, the work environment and jargon in the field of human services, the rights of individuals served by human service providers, the responsibilities of working as a human service provider, the ethical considerations for direct care providers, including but not limited to appropriate dress, self-regulation and boundaries, person-centered care, crisis prevention and intervention, and service planning.

 For information about these certificate programs and to register, visit https://niacc.augusoft.net and search either “Phlebotomy” or “Human Services,” call 641-422-4358 or email cereg@niacc.edu.

Tuition assistance is available for both programs to those who qualify.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News