Newman Foundation names new board members

A native of Mason City, Dave Moore is a graduate of Mason City High School, NIACC, and the University of Minnesota. He has served as a funeral director in Mason City the past 38 years. He has served on the boards of Mason City Public Library, Hospice of North Iowa, Francis Lauer Youth Services, North Iowa Area Community College-Foundation, Newman Catholic School Board, Newman-Foundation, Cerro Gordo Community Foundation, Cerro Gordo County Board of Health, and North Iowa Regional Health Board.

Tammy Hrubetz, a native of West Bend, Iowa, is a graduate of West Bend-Mallard High School and Loras College with a degree in marketing. She has been employed with the Principal Financial Group for the past 20 years and is currently a product owner for their Life Insurance area. Hrubetz has served on the boards of Stebens Children’s Theater, Rockwell Aquatic’s Center, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, teaching religious education, and also sits on the planning committees for Irish Fair, Fall Dinner and National Catholic Youth Conference for her parish. She is active in the Newman Community, including serving two terms on the Newman Board of Education and served as co-chair for the 2019 God’s Portion Day.