O'Mara Wilson Law, PLCC, an all-female law firm, will hold an open house on Saturday to introduce its staff to the community.

The firm is co-owned by Nellie O'Mara and Becky E. Wilson.

Drinks and light appetizers will be served courtesy of Brix Wine & Whiskey, which is just across the hall from the new firm at 105 S. Delaware Ave.

The open house will be held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., and is free to the public.

