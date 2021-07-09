New hire, promotions at First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank has hired one new employee and promoted two others in its Wealth Management office.

Erin Trask has joined First Citizens as a trust operations specialist in our Mason City office. With more than 20 years of banking experience, Trask most recently worked as a compliance officer/assistant cashier.

Brad Dummett was recently promoted from associate investment officer to trust investment officer. Dummett is a chartered financial analyst level II exam candidate and serves on the Wealth Investment Strategy Committee and the Trust Investment Committee. Dummett started his career at First Citizens in 2013.

Chelsea Frederick was recently promoted from trust administrator to trust officer. In this role, Frederick is responsible for administration of trust, conservatorship, and estate accounts. She also serves on the Trust Administration Committee. Chelsea started her career at First Citizens in 2019.

First Citizens Wealth Management, a division of First Citizens Bank (Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), has offices in Mason City and Charles City bank locations and offers virtual and telephone appointments.

