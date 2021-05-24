New employee, promotion at Lichtsinn RV

A new employee has joined Lichtsinn RV in Forest City, while another has received a promotion.

Colton Valvoda was recently hired in the RV finishing and quality control department. Valvoda is a graduate of Marion High School and attended Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, studying liberal arts.

Valvoda was previously employed at VK Logistics in Iowa City as a lead driver associate. His job duties included delivering packages ranging from common items to medical supplies throughout his delivery area.

Kevin McDonald was recently promoted to finishing and quality control manager.

Kevin started with Lichtsinn RV in October of 2018 after coming to them from Winnebago Industries where he held the position of a fabricator.

Colton Valvoda joins Lichtsinn RV