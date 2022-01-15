 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michaela Delzer joins Lichtsinn RV in RV finishing and quality control

  • 0

Michaela Delzer has recently joined Lichtsinn RV in Forest City in the RV Finishing and Quality Control department. She grew up in Clear Lake and is a graduate of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School.

Delzer was previously employed at Concord Care Center in Garner as a certified nursing assistant, helping patients with activities of daily living and other health care needs.

Michaela Delzer

Michaela Delzer

Lichtsinn RV is Iowa's largest RV dealer. Lichtsinn RV has been awarded the #1 Winnebago Dealer in North America for the past 6 consecutive years by Winnebago Industries.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News