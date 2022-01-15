Michaela Delzer joins Lichtsinn RV in RV finishing and quality control

Michaela Delzer has recently joined Lichtsinn RV in Forest City in the RV Finishing and Quality Control department. She grew up in Clear Lake and is a graduate of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School.
Delzer was previously employed at Concord Care Center in Garner as a certified nursing assistant, helping patients with activities of daily living and other health care needs.
Lichtsinn RV is Iowa's largest RV dealer. Lichtsinn RV has been awarded the #1 Winnebago Dealer in North America for the past 6 consecutive years by Winnebago Industries.