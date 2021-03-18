 Skip to main content
MercyOne orthopedics hires Allison Bitter
MercyOne North Iowa Orthopedics and Mason City Clinic have hired Allison Bitter.

Bitter’s clinical specialties include fracture management; hip, knee and ankle pain; joint arthritis, steroid injections; and wrist, finger and elbow pain.

Bitter received her master of science in physician assistant studies at the University of Dubuque. She completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Northern Iowa.

Allison Bitter
