MercyOne North Iowa Hospice is celebrating 40 years of caring.

With a dream of Ann McGregor and the support of area communities, MercyOne developed end-of-life care in 1981 to support and serve patients and their families in North Iowa.

The hospice team works to provide personalized care around the clock to meet the needs of its patients and families. Professionals and volunteers work together to manage symptoms so a person’s last days may be spent with dignity and quality, surrounded by their loved ones.

“Working as a hospice nurse, I get to know our patients and their families,” says Doreen Hanson. “I love hearing stories about their lives and experiences. They often say these stories have not been shared for decades.”

MercyOne North Iowa Hospice serves Mason City and eight surrounding communities. Hospice care is a team approach with health care providers, the Hospice Board of Directors and volunteers all sharing ideas on how to provide the best care to patients and their families.

Hospice care does not end at the death of a loved one, many services are available for families and children to deal with grieving process. To receive information about MercyOne North Iowa Hospice care, call 641-428-6208. To learn more of our history visit online at https://www.mercyone.org/about-us/news-events/mercyone-north-iowa-hospice-celebrates-40-years-of-compassionate-care

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.