McQuaid Agency hires Beth Benesh-Kraft

McQuaid Agency has hired realtor associate Beth Benesh-Kraft.
Benesh-Kraft worked in the pharmacy profession for over 30 years and has lived in North Iowa for the last 18. She and her husband Kirk own and manager several investment properties.
Benesh-Kraft is a member of the Greater Mason City Board of Realtors, North Iowa Regional Board of Realtors, Iowa Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.
