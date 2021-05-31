Mason City Chamber wins award for annual report video

The Mason City Area Chamber of Commerce has been named as the recipient of the Digital Campaign of the Year award by the Mid-America Chamber Executives (MACE). The honor occurred at the group’s annual conference, held in Sioux Falls in May. The organization represents chamber executives in the six-state region of Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Awards were presented for Resiliency in the face of Adversity, Digital Campaign of the Year, Event of the Year, Executive of the Year, Public Policy of the Year and Publication of the Year.

The Digital Campaign of the Year award is designed to honor the inventive media and digital platform content that has shown to push the boundaries of the traditional chamber publication. The Mason City Area Chamber’s “The Show Must Go On” annual report video was selected as the winner.

