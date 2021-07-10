Mason City attorney elected to state bar board of governors

The Iowa State Bar Association (ISBA) begins a new fiscal year in July 2021 with new leadership representing District 2A. Parker Thirnbeck, an attorney in Mason City, was elected to serve on the Board of Governors.

Thirnbeck is a local public defender with the state public defender’s office, practicing in criminal defense and juvenile delinquency. He previously served in leadership positions within the ISBA Young Lawyers Division.

The Iowa State Bar Association represents approximately 7,500 lawyers from all practice areas across the state and is governed by a Board of Governors elected from each of the state’s 14 judicial election districts, led by an elected slate of officers.

