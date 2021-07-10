 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason City attorney elected to state bar board of governors
0 comments

Mason City attorney elected to state bar board of governors

{{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa State Bar Association (ISBA) begins a new fiscal year in July 2021 with new leadership representing District 2A. Parker Thirnbeck, an attorney in Mason City, was elected to serve on the Board of Governors.

Parker Thirnbeck

Parker Thirnbeck

Thirnbeck is a local public defender with the state public defender’s office, practicing in criminal defense and juvenile delinquency. He previously served in leadership positions within the ISBA Young Lawyers Division.

The Iowa State Bar Association represents approximately 7,500 lawyers from all practice areas across the state and is governed by a Board of Governors elected from each of the state’s 14 judicial election districts, led by an elected slate of officers.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News