Lutheran Services receives $5,000 from First Citizens Bank

Lutheran Services in Iowa was recently awarded $5,000 from First Citizens Bank to support LSI Early Childhood Services in Cerro Gordo and Floyd counties.

The programming connects families with an LSI parent educator, who provides guidance and support for raising children in a safe, loving home. Parents are also connected to important resources in their community, including affordable housing, job training, food pantries, and more. This service is provided at no cost to Cerro Gordo and Floyd counties' families and is available for parents until their child is five years old.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, LSI home visits have been provided virtually, with families receiving digital resources or contactless delivery of important items.

LSI is one of Iowa’s largest human services agencies that provides child abuse prevention, services for families and youth in crisis, services for people with disabilities, and refugee services. To learn more, visit LSIowa.org. Join us on Facebook at Facebook.com/LSI.iowa.

