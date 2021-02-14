 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lutheran Services in Iowa to hold session on Host Homes program
0 comments

Lutheran Services in Iowa to hold session on Host Homes program

{{featured_button_text}}

Lutheran Services in Iowa will host a virtual information session for Iowans interested in making a positive impact for individuals with disabilities.

The information session will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16, with two time options from noon to 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 – 7 p.m. It will be presented by LSI’s Host Homes program, supporting Iowans with disabilities who thrive with more one-on-one care. The session is open to anyone across the state who is interested in learning more about the program.

By moving into a private family home with a specifically-selected “mentor,” individuals in this program will receive more personalized care than others who find success in supported group living. The information session will focus on how Iowans can become a mentor.

Those interested in attending the virtual session can register at LSIowa.info/HH0221. More information on the Host Homes program is also available at LSIowa.org/HostHomes.

Lutheran Services in Iowa
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News