Lutheran Services in Iowa to hold session on Host Homes program

Lutheran Services in Iowa will host a virtual information session for Iowans interested in making a positive impact for individuals with disabilities.

The information session will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16, with two time options from noon to 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 – 7 p.m. It will be presented by LSI’s Host Homes program, supporting Iowans with disabilities who thrive with more one-on-one care. The session is open to anyone across the state who is interested in learning more about the program.

By moving into a private family home with a specifically-selected “mentor,” individuals in this program will receive more personalized care than others who find success in supported group living. The information session will focus on how Iowans can become a mentor.

Those interested in attending the virtual session can register at LSIowa.info/HH0221. More information on the Host Homes program is also available at LSIowa.org/HostHomes.

