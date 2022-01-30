Lutheran Services in Iowa gets grant for Cerro Gordo County

Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) was recently awarded $5,000 from the Farrer Endowment Foundation to support LSI Early Childhood Services in Cerro Gordo County.

Families are connected with an LSI parent educator, who provides guidance and support for raising children in a safe, loving home. Parents are also connected to important resources in their community, including affordable housing, job training, food pantries, and more. This service is provided at no cost to Cerro Gordo County families and is available for parents until their child is five years old.

“We are grateful for the continued support from our community partner, the Farrer Endowment Foundation,” said Nancy Krause, Director of LSI Early Childhood Services. “Now more than ever, families need access to resources that can help them create healthy home environments for their children, and this generous support ensures that LSI can meet the needs of families in our community.”

