Local wealth advisor honored by Forbes magazine

Richard Keeling, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Clear Lake, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
Keeling was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and approach to working with clients. Keeling is CEO of Keeling Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Keeling graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in business.