 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lichtsinn RV promotes two

Lichtsinn RV in Forest City announces the promotion of two employees.

Janelle Gilbertson has been promoted to fixed operations administration manager. With this newly created position, Janelle will provide leadership, development, and management to administrative support roles within the department. She has been employed at Lichtsinn RV since 2016.

Janelle Gilbertson

Janelle Gilbertson

Gilbertson was previously employed at Winnebago Industries where she worked in the engineering department and assisted in creating operator manuals, maintained drawings, modeled components and assisted bill of materials with documentation.

Jordan Weiland has been promoted to senior lead in the RV Finishing and Quality Control department. 

Weiland will lead the finishing and quality control team in unit scheduling, quality improvements and standards. He will provide daily direction within the department.

Jordan Weiland

Jordan Weiland

Weiland is a graduate of West Hancock High School and attended Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa, studying psychology and playing football.   

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News