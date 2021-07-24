Lamont Financial Group hires Amy Dixon

Amy Dixon, a wealth advisor, has joined the team at Lamont Financial Group, an investment center within Clear Lake Bank & Trust.
Dixon is a native of Mason City and a graduate of AIB College of Business where she double majored in finance and business administration.
Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City.
