Lamont Financial Group hires Amy Dixon
Amy Dixon, a wealth advisor, has joined the team at Lamont Financial Group, an investment center within Clear Lake Bank & Trust.

Dixon is a native of Mason City and a graduate of AIB College of Business where she double majored in finance and business administration. 

Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City.

Amy Dixon

