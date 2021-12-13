La Luz receives $50,000 to address workforce shortages

A Hampton organization helping to "upskill" Iowans has received $50,000 to help its mission.

Google awarded the money and 75 Google Career Certificates during a roundtable discussion this week about workforce initiatives with Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Des Moines-based Genesis Youth Foundation also received $50,000 and certificates.

The roundtable discussion focused on barriers faced by Iowans in upward career mobility. Nearly two-thirds of all new jobs created in the last decade require either high- or medium-level digital skills, but one in three workers have limited or no digital skills.

In addition to the financial support, the 75 Google Career Certificates for each organization will equip learners with job-ready skills in the high-growing tech fields of data analytics, IT support, project management, and user experience design. The program includes an employer consortium of over 150 companies that considers graduates for entry-level roles.

Since launching in 2018, more than 50,000 Americans have graduated from the program, with 82% of graduates reporting a positive career impact within 6 months, including a promotion, wage increase, or new job. Fifty-three percent of graduates identify as Black, LatinX, female or veteran.

La Luz works to alleviate workforce barriers for the Latino community by offering English as second language classes, advocacy, interpretation and more. La Luz also puts a focus on immigration, prioritizing civic engagement and education in their community.

“The Google Career Certificates will make a big impact in our community. Many people want to pursue higher education or a well-paying career, but lack the opportunities to do so,” said Claudia Rivera, executive director of La Luz. “With Google's career certificate program, we can find those individuals who want to succeed and provide learning needed to advance to better-paying jobs. The financial support will also help us jumpstart construction on our building to build classrooms, youth area, food pantry, and offices.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.