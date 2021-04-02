 Skip to main content
Kruckenberg agency recognized for customer service
American Family Insurance Agency Scot Kruckenberg has been recognized for providing outstanding customer service under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.

The distinction was determined through an evaluation process. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey which measures customers' overall experience with their current agency.

Kruckenberg has been an agency owner for American Family since 1989.

