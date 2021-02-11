 Skip to main content
Kativa Weitzel hired as Young Construction marketing manager
Kativa Weitzel hired as Young Construction marketing manager

Young Construction has hired Kativa Weitzel as the company’s marketing manager. Weitzel will be responsible for increasing brand awareness, implementing marketing strategies, and enhancing the YC Cares program.

Weitzel was previously the program director and band festival coordinator at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce. She is a Mason City native, who holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University in event management and graduated cum laude.

Since 2001 Young Construction has been specializing in residential roofs, new construction roofs, re-roofing, preventative maintenance and roof repairs. Our team is also skilled in siding, gutters, windows, and insulation.

