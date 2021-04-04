Jordan Rose hired as realtor sales associate at Jane Fischer

Jane Fischer & Associates has hired realtor sales associate Jordan Rose.
A resident of Mason City for most of his 30 plus years he has worked in many areas of customer relations.
