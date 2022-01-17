Jenna Sheriff named president of Greater Mason City Board of Realtors

Jenna Sheriff, with Jane Fischer & Associates of Mason City, has been installed as 2022 president of the Greater Mason City Board of Realtors and Mason City Multiple Listing Service.

The oath of office ceremony was conducted virtually. Travis Bushaw, second vice president of the Iowa Association of Realtors, led the ceremony.

Sheriff has been a licensed real estate agent since 2016, and a GMCBOR board member since 2019. She is a member of the Iowa Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, and the North Central Iowa Regional Board of Realtors.

Other GMCBOR boards members installed were: Jennifer Ramaeker, vice president, of Realty One Group Welcome Home, Mason City; Ryan Ketelsen. treasurer, of Century 21 Preferred, Mason City; Staci Mellman, first year director, of Hildebrand Real Estate, Mason City; Diana Symonds, past president, of McQuaid Agency, Clear Lake.

The Greater Mason City Board of Realtors has been in service for 101 years, and currently serves over 100 area Realtors, appraisers, and affiliated businesses in the North Iowa area.

