Jane Fischer & Associates hires Tim Davidson
Jane Fischer & Associates hires Tim Davidson

Jane Fischer & Associates has hired Tim Davidson as a realtor sales associate.

Davidson holds a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and physical education from Luther College. He spent many years as a probation officer, then launching a sales career, most recently at Mason City Motors. 

Tim Davidson

Tim Davidson
