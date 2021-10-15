Jane Fischer & Associates hires Kari Pate

Kari Pate has joined Jane Fischer & Associates as an administrative assistant. Pate has more than 20 years of experience in customer service.
Pate plays an active role in the Central Springs Booster Club and enjoys watching her daughter participate in her sporting events.
Jaci Smith
Editor
