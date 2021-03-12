Jane Fischer and Associates hires Andi Hughes

Jane Fischer and Associates has hired Andi Hughes as an administrative assistant.
Hughes graduated from Luther College with a degree in science education and brings a wealth of experience to our team. In addition to time in the education field, she spent several years effectively providing administrative and facility support to several large companies, working in the family business, and managing her own business.
