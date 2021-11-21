 Skip to main content
Jane Fischer and Associates collecting pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House

Jane Fischer and Associates is collecting aluminum pop tabs to help raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa.

The funds generated from recycling the tabs help offset the House's expenses, such as utilities bills.

You can drop off tabs at the Realtor's office at 1002 E. State St., or call 641-424-4663 to have them picked up.

New Ronald McDonald House ribbon cutting

In this January 2020 file photo are Kathy Goetz, vice president of Women’s Services and MercyOne Children’s Hospital; Mark Hasek, chair of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa board; Sheila Mahan, vice president of programs for Des Moines Downtown Chamber; Brenda Miller, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa; Dr. Cary Murphy, neonatologist at MercyOne Children’s Hospital NICU and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa board member; and Karl Keeler, president of MercyOne Central Iowa. The ribbon cutting was for the opening of the new Ronald McDonald House of Central Iowa.
