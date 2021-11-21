Jane Fischer and Associates collecting pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House

Jane Fischer and Associates is collecting aluminum pop tabs to help raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa.
The funds generated from recycling the tabs help offset the House's expenses, such as utilities bills.
You can drop off tabs at the Realtor's office at 1002 E. State St., or call 641-424-4663 to have them picked up.
Jaci Smith
Editor
