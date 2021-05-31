Iowa Specialty receives bariatric surgery recognition

Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield has recognized Iowa Specialty Hospital with a Blue Distinction Center designation in the area of bariatric surgery.

The designation places Iowa Specialty Hospital among the nationally designated facilities shown to deliver quality specialty care based on objective measures developed from the medical community for patient safety and better health outcomes.

To receive a Blue Distinction Center for Bariatric Surgery designation, a health care facility must demonstrate success in meeting patient safety as well as bariatric-specific quality measures, including complications and readmissions, for gastric stapling and/or gastric banding procedures. A health care facility must also have earned national accreditations at both the facility level and the bariatric care-specific level.

For more information about the program, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.

