Hildebrand joins Lichtsinn RV

Sarah Hildebrand has recently joined Lichtsinn RV in Forest City, Iowa, in the RV Finishing and Quality Control department. Sarah was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is a graduate of West Hancock High School in Britt.
Hildebrand was previously employed at Michael Foods in Britt as a food safety/quality technician. Hildebrand made daily observations of production processes from preparation to packing and taking samples of the eggs.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Jaci Smith
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today