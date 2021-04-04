 Skip to main content
Hildebrand joins Lichtsinn RV
Hildebrand joins Lichtsinn RV

 Submitted

Sarah Hildebrand has recently joined Lichtsinn RV in Forest City, Iowa, in the RV Finishing and Quality Control department. Sarah was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is a graduate of West Hancock High School in Britt.

Hildebrand was previously employed at Michael Foods in Britt as a food safety/quality technician. Hildebrand made daily observations of production processes from preparation to packing and taking samples of the eggs.

