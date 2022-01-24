Harris works toward IOM certification

Mason City Chamber of Commerce Program Director Noah Harris recently completed 24 hours of course instruction at the Institute for Organization Management (IOM), a four-year nonprofit leadership training program in Tucson, Arizona. This is Noah’s first year of a four-year program culminating in professional certification.

Since its commencement in 1921, the institute program has educated tens of thousands of association, chamber, and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members, and become strong business advocates.

The institute’s curriculum consists of four week-long sessions at five different university locations across the country. Through a combination of required courses and electives in areas such as leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance, and membership, institute participants enhance their organizational management skills and add new fuel to their organizations, making them run more efficiently and effectively.

The Institute for Organization Management is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

All of the full-time staff at the Chamber have achieved the I.O.M. professional designation.

