Hampton's Joe Taylor helped put the Quad-Cities brand on map

Joe Taylor was remembered as both a very nice guy and a unifier who helped put the Quad-Cities on the tourism map Friday.
Taylor, 65, of Hampton, died Thursday, Dec. 3, in a Cedar Rapids hospital.
He served as president and CEO of Visit Quad-Cities, then known as the Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, from May 1, 1998 to Dec, 31, 2018. He started with the organization in 1990.
“Joe was a really nice guy. He had a real passion for tourism and for making the Quad Cities a destination,” said Lynn Hunt of Visit Quad Cities, who worked with him for many years.
“Joe was innovative. He was the first one to kind of pull us together as a bi-state region vs. just Iowa or Illinois tourism or independent municipalities trying to promote themselves.”
Taylor began his tourism career as executive director of the Davenport Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, one of the area's bureaus that merged to create the Quad-Cities bureau. He joined the combined bureau July 1, 1990, as director of marketing and communications. He was appointed acting president and CEO in January 1998 after the sudden death of his predecessor Bruce Riley McDaniel.
Kai Swanson, who serves on the Visit Quad Cities Board in his capacity as president of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission, was on hand for Taylor’s tenure as leader of the then QCCVB. He first met him in the early 1990s when Swanson was a reporter for WVIK.
“He was a tremendous person. He was always very thoughtful and insightful,” Swanson said. “He really helped create and solidify the Quad-Cities brand in a lot of ways. He helped to steer the merged, unified Quad-Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau from a ‘they’ to an ‘it.’
“He turned it from a plural collection of interests to a more unified interest. Joe’s leadership was instrumental in getting the bureau to where it was.
"I think a lot of the success we have seen under Dave Herrell, his successor, a lot of the foundation for that was built by Joe," Swanson added. "He will definitely be missed because he was also just a superlative human being in a lot of ways. Very nice guy, always congenial, always looking for the solution that provided the best benefit for the most people.”
Taylor, an Illinois State grad, began his career as a reporter.
After retiring from the Quad-Cities job, he became executive director of the Evansville (Indiana) Convention and Visitors Bureau. He resigned from that job in 2019.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.