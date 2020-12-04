Hampton's Joe Taylor helped put the Quad-Cities brand on map

Joe Taylor was remembered as both a very nice guy and a unifier who helped put the Quad-Cities on the tourism map Friday.

Taylor, 65, of Hampton, died Thursday, Dec. 3, in a Cedar Rapids hospital.

He served as president and CEO of Visit Quad-Cities, then known as the Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, from May 1, 1998 to Dec, 31, 2018. He started with the organization in 1990.

“Joe was a really nice guy. He had a real passion for tourism and for making the Quad Cities a destination,” said Lynn Hunt of Visit Quad Cities, who worked with him for many years.

“Joe was innovative. He was the first one to kind of pull us together as a bi-state region vs. just Iowa or Illinois tourism or independent municipalities trying to promote themselves.”

Taylor began his tourism career as executive director of the Davenport Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, one of the area's bureaus that merged to create the Quad-Cities bureau. He joined the combined bureau July 1, 1990, as director of marketing and communications. He was appointed acting president and CEO in January 1998 after the sudden death of his predecessor Bruce Riley McDaniel.