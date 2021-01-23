Grants available for Main Street businesses

Main Street America has teamed up with Brother International on a grant program to provide support small business. The “At Your Side” Small Business Grant Program will provide funding to brick-and-mortar small businesses in designated Main Street districts as they work to adapt to COVID-19 and prepare for the next phases of reopening across the country, while also helping to revitalize and strengthen older and historic commercial corridors.
Applications will be accepted through Thursday, Jan. 28 at 6:59 p.m.
Grants of $5,000 to $10,000 will be awarded on a competitive basis. Applicants must operate in a “brick and mortar” storefront located in an Accredited or Affiliate Main Street America community or UrbanMain commercial corridor. Mason City's historic downtown district is an accredited Main Street community.
Check out small business eligibility requirements, judging criteria, and a preview of the application on the Main Street America website (https://bit.ly/3ocmlJJ).