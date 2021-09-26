 Skip to main content
Garth Summers joins MercyOne North Iowa
Garth Summers joins MercyOne North Iowa

MercyOne North Iowa Obstetrics and Gynecology is pleased to welcome Garth Summers, DO, as the newest addition to our MercyOne team.

Dr. Summers’ clinical focus is in gynecology and obstetrics including minimally invasive surgery, osteopathic manipulative medicine, infertility and women’s health. He received his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and his medical degree in a doctor of osteopathic medicine.

Dr. Summers grew up in Portland, Oregon.  

Garth Summers

Garth Summers
