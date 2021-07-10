 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gallardo hired by Lichtsinn RV
0 comments

Gallardo hired by Lichtsinn RV

{{featured_button_text}}

Jimmy Gallardo has recently joined Lichtsinn RV in Forest City in the RV Finishing and Quality Control department. Lichtsinn is a graduate of Lake Mills High School and attended North Iowa Area Community College, studying business.

Jimmy Gallardo

Jimmy Gallardo

Gallardo was previously employed at DeAngelo Brother Inc. services in Albert Lea, Minnesota, where he spent his time traveling across Iowa for weeks at a time working with railroad crossing maintenance as a chemical applicator. Before that Gallardo spent three years as a manager at David’s Grocery in Lake Mills.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News