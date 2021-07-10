Gallardo hired by Lichtsinn RV

Jimmy Gallardo has recently joined Lichtsinn RV in Forest City in the RV Finishing and Quality Control department. Lichtsinn is a graduate of Lake Mills High School and attended North Iowa Area Community College, studying business.

Gallardo was previously employed at DeAngelo Brother Inc. services in Albert Lea, Minnesota, where he spent his time traveling across Iowa for weeks at a time working with railroad crossing maintenance as a chemical applicator. Before that Gallardo spent three years as a manager at David’s Grocery in Lake Mills.