Floyd County foundation grant application open

Grant applications can now be submitted to the Floyd County Community Foundation’s 2021 grant cycle. The online grant application can be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.floydccf.org. The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m., Sept. 30.

Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Floyd County in order to be considered for funding. Grants are awarded to projects within the program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service. Grant recipients will be announced in December.

First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, program manager at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at (319) 243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org prior to submitting an application.

In 2020, a total of $104,104.94 in discretionary grants were awarded to 20 area nonprofit and government agency projects serving Floyd County.

For more information, please contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at (319) 287-9106.

