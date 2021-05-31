 Skip to main content
Ewing Funeral Home's Goodenow receives INSPIRE award
Abby Goodenow is the first INSPIRE award recipient.

 Contributed Photo

Abby Goodenow, of Ewing Funeral Home, in Britt, Kanawha, Belmond, Clarion, and Dows, is the first recipient of the annual INSPIRE award.

She was deserving of the honor because of her exceptional, selfless service beyond the call of duty, according to her nomination.

The new annual award is given by the Iowa Funeral Directors Association. It is made possible by funeral director Ryan Tucker, his wife Kayla, and family, in memory of Indy Thurm, born with a congenital heart condition. Indy’s short-lived journey and funeral service inspired the Tucker family to remember Indy with this award.

