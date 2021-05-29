Epsteen wins MercyOne's 2021 Legend Award

Brenda Epsteen is MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center's recipient of the 2021 MercyOne Legend Award.

The annual MercyOne Legend Award honors a MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center colleague who is admired for achievements, possesses noble qualities and is an inspiration to others.

Epsteen’s nomination recognizes her dedication as a mentor and educator. Her welcoming demeanor and strong personalized care focus have resulted in the development of numerous topnotch MercyOne education programs.

Epsteen is a clinical education specialist in Clinical Practice, Informatics and Education (CPIE).

According to the nomination letter, “Brenda’s positive attitude makes every project better! She is an amazing leader and mentor to many.” The nomination also noted during COVID-19, “This was a time of high stress, laughter, sweat, tears and added grey hairs, but throughout it all, Brenda was a positive influence. Everyone appreciated her calming presence.”

Epsteen received her award in a surprise announcement at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center on May 13. As the 2021 MercyOne Legend Award winner, she receives recognition on MercyOne’s award wall.

