Dave's Auto in Lake Mills wins Pappajohn award

“We learned so much about people’s buying habits and why they do what they do,” Joe says. “We did more customer discovery than we needed to, in a wider market area, because just about anyone is a potential customer at a service station.”

Joe and Jackie have some advice for their fellow entrepreneurs just starting out. “Use the Small Business Development Center and other professionals as a resource,” Joe says. “They have contacts who can help you find what you need.” Jackie adds, “Don’t be afraid to ask for advice if you don’t know how the processes work, even if you feel dumb for not knowing. There are so many things we learned that we never would have known if we hadn’t asked.”