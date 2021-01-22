Corey Thompson joins MercyOne North Iowa Psychiatry, Mason City Clinic

A new doctor has joined the health care system in North Iowa.

Corey Thompson has joined the psychiatry team at MercyOne North Iowa Psychiatry and Mason City Clinic.

Dr. Thompson received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Mich. He received his medical degree and completed his medical residency at University of Illinois in Chicago.

“I love working with patients; being able to help and advocate for them during some of the most difficult and challenging experiences of their lives,” said Dr. Thompson. “I believe in providing care to patients as if they’re my own family because they deserve the absolute utmost quality and compassionate care.”

Dr. Thompson knew he wanted to be a doctor since childhood. Outside of work, he enjoys being outdoors, traveling, cooking and gardening.

His clinical interests include depression, mood and anxiety disorders, psychosis, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He is fluent in both English and Spanish.

Dr. Corey Thompson is accepting new patients with telehealth visit options. To schedule an appointment, call MercyOne North Iowa Psychiatry at 641-494-5170.

