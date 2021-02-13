Clear Lake Bank & Trust promotes three

Clear Lake Bank & Trust announces the promotion of three employees.

Mackenzee Ebeling has transitioned from her role as customer service supervisor in the Clear Lake location to a personal banker working in the Mason City West location. Ebeling started with CLB&T in 2016 as a customer service representative and was promoted to customer service supervisor in 2017.

Ashley Pieper has been promoted to personal banker/teller position in the Garner location. She will be dedicating half of her time as a personal banker, along with her teller operation supervisor duties. Pieper came to CLB&T nearly three years ago, where she was a personal banker/teller at a different bank.

Jessica Story was promoted from teller to senior teller in the Garner location. Story started her career with CLB&T in 2018.

Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City.

