Clear Lake Bank & Trust promotes three

Clear Lake Bank & Trust (CLB&T) has promoted several employees: Paula Spilman to vice president/retail branch manager in the Garner location, Ashley Upmeyer to business banking officer/credit analyst and Tyler Weigel to insurance officer in the Clear Lake location.

Spilman has been with CLB&T since 2006. She began her career in teller operations and moved to CLB&T’s Garner office in 2012, when she accepted a personal banking position. In 2019, she was promoted to assistant vice president/retail branch manager in Garner and has recently expanded her responsibilities by accepting the consumer lending role.

Ashley Upmeyer is a credit analyst in the Business Banking department. Upmeyer began her career with CLB&T in 2011 as a loan assistant. She was promoted to a credit analyst in 2017. Ashley manages a business loan portfolio and was a critical asset in CLB&T’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) efforts over this past year.

Tyler Weigel has been with CLB&T Insurance & Financial Services as an insurance agent since 2013.

Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.