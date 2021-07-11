 Skip to main content
Clear Lake Bank & Trust promotes three
Clear Lake Bank & Trust promotes three

Clear Lake Bank & Trust (CLB&T) has promoted several employees: Paula Spilman to vice president/retail branch manager in the Garner location, Ashley Upmeyer to business banking officer/credit analyst and Tyler Weigel to insurance officer in the Clear Lake location.

Spilman has been with CLB&T since 2006. She began her career in teller operations and moved to CLB&T’s Garner office in 2012, when she accepted a personal banking position. In 2019, she was promoted to assistant vice president/retail branch manager in Garner and has recently expanded her responsibilities by accepting the consumer lending role.  

Paula Spilman

Spilman

Ashley Upmeyer is a credit analyst in the Business Banking department. Upmeyer began her career with CLB&T in 2011 as a loan assistant. She was promoted to a credit analyst in 2017. Ashley manages a business loan portfolio and was a critical asset in CLB&T’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) efforts over this past year.  

Ashley Upmeyer

Upmeyer 

Tyler Weigel has been with CLB&T Insurance & Financial Services as an insurance agent since 2013.

Tyler Weigel

Weigel

Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City.

