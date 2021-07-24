 Skip to main content
Clear Lake Bank & Trust hires new employees, promotes another
Clear Lake Bank & Trust hires new employees, promotes another

Taylor Bigler and Emily Lemmon have been hired at Clear Lake Bank & Trust (CLB&T); Danielle Pace has been promoted.

Bigler began her role as a teller in Teller Operations department and is based in our Mason City Downtown location. A University of Northern Iowa graduate, Bigler comes to CLB&T with experience in retail management. Taylor is a native of Mason City.

Taylor Bigler

Bigler 

Lemmon also joined our team as a teller and works in our Garner location. Lemmon joins CLB&T with experience in banking as a head teller.  

Emily Lemmon

Lemmon 

Danielle Pace has been promoted to vice president, director of retail banking and consumer lending. Pace is located at the Mason City West location. She joined CLB&T as a retail branch manager in the Mason City West location in 2015 and has 14 years of banking experience in retail, consumer lending, and management. In 2018, she was promoted to vice president of consumer lending.

Danielle Pace

Pace 

Clear Lake Bank & Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City.

