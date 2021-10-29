Clear Lake Bank & Trust employees recognized by Iowa Mortgage Association

Each year, the Iowa Mortgage Association recognizes the top mortgage producers in the state of Iowa. The awards are typically held in the spring, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic they were held virtually in October.

Clear Lake Bank and Trust Mortgage Lender Cheryl Kurtzleben was recognized in the Iowa Mortgage Association President’s Club, which is the top category of awards presented. Clear Lake Bank & Trust lender Joy Olson was also recognized and named to the Iowa Mortgage Association Winner’s Circle.

To qualify for the President’s Club, a lender must originate a minimum of $25 million or 180 units of residential loan volume in 2020. To qualify for the Winner’s Circle, a lender must originate a minimum of $18 million or 120 units of residential loan volume in 2020.

Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City.

