Clear Lake Bank & Trust announces promotion, retirement

Clear Lake Bank & Trust is promoting one employee and saying good-bye to another.

Kevin Hennessy has been promoted to mortgage loan officer and will now work at CLB&T’s Mason City West location, 425 Tiffany Drive.

Hennessy joined CLB&T’s consumer loan team in Clear Lake in 2019 with eight years of experience in processing, underwriting, mortgage, and leadership experience. Kevin is a graduate of NIACC and the University of Northern Iowa, and holds a bachelor’s degree in business management.

The bank also congratulated and said farewell to Sue Finnegan on her retirement after 44 years with CLB&T.

Sue joined CLB&T in 1977 under the bank’s first owner, M.A. Arneson. The bank has since made its way to its third-generation family leader, Mark Hewitt. During her career, Sue worked in a variety of roles for the bank.

Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.