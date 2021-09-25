 Skip to main content
Clear Lake Bank and Trust named top workplace for 11th year
Clear Lake Bank & Trust has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Iowa Top Workplaces for the 11th year in a row. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC.

Clear Lake Bank & Trust has been selected as a Top Workplace by the Des Moines Register for the last 11 years consecutively. The selections are made based on a scientific survey of employees who rate their workplace culture.   

Clear Lake Bank & Trust Company (CLB&T) is a locally owned, community bank serving North Iowa since 1934. 

