Clear Lake Bank and Trust named top workplace for 11th year

Clear Lake Bank & Trust has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Iowa Top Workplaces for the 11th year in a row. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC.

