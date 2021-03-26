 Skip to main content
CLB&T employee receives compliance officer certification
Kristin Davison, assistant vice president and compliance officer at Clear Lake Bank & Trust Company, has recently completed the Independent Community Bankers of America’s Certified Community Bank Compliance Officer (CCBCO) certification program.

The Compliance Institute covers the areas of regulatory compliance for which a community bank’s compliance officer is responsible. Earners of this designation demonstrate an understanding of requirements necessary to develop, implement, and monitor a bank compliance program based on regulatory guidelines.

Kristin Davison

Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City.

