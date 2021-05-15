Charles City's Wicks elected to IACC Executive Board

Charles City Community Development Director Mark Wicks has been elected to the Executive Board of the Iowa Association of Chambers of Commerce.

Wicks, who manages both the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce and the Main Street Charles City program, will serve as the IACC Secretary/Treasurer for 2021 as part of a 3-year stint on the Executive Board. He has served on the IACC Board of Directors since March 2018. The current Board Chair is Deb Bengston of Adel, while the Vice-Chair is Michelle Redlinger from Washington.

With more than 100 communities represented in its membership, the Iowa Association of Chambers of Commerce mission is to enhance the Chamber of Commerce industry and profession in the state of Iowa.

Wicks has been in his position as community development director in Charles City since April 2013.

